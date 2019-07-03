A highly-anticipated software feature is being rolled out to the previous generation of OnePlus phones, along with a security patch. Here are the details.

In addition to a security patch, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will receive a software update enabling screen recording. Android Police report that the patch, named OxygenOS 9.0.15 / 9.0.7, will commence its roll-out from July 3.

The screen recording feature made its debut with the OnePlus 7 Pro, so it’s encouraging to see that it has now been introduced to older devices in the range.

A screen recorder allows you to capture a video of the action taking place on your smartphone screen — think of it as a moving screenshot. It’s an especially desirable feature for mobile gamers who want to show off achievements to their friends, so it’s no wonder that OnePlus is especially keen on the feature, as the phones have proved popular among gamers for high-quality screens and powerful computing ability.

Take the latest OnePlus 7 Pro. It packs the latest Snapdragon 855 chip with a maximum 12GB of RAM — an astonishing memory capacity for a smartphone. But the most prized feature for serious gamers is surely the 90Hz screen refresh rate, almost unique among phones, which makes for a far more fluid and responsive display. In our review, we rated the performance as one of the best in our benchmarks, while the screen is so smooth it made its rivals seem out-dated and laggy.

By comparison, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have slightly more modest specifications, as is to be expected for devices from the previous year. But no matter — a Snapdragon 845 chip and up to 8GB of RAM are more than capable for most demanding users. Both devices received 4.5 stars out of 5 in our reviews, with the fast performance being singled out for particular praise.

