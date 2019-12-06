The old Switch switcheroo – Amazon sends tambourines and toothbrushes to Switch shoppers

Ever wanted a tambourine? Maybe you should try ordering a Nintendo Switch from Amazon. A crowd of confused shoppers thought they’d gotten their hands on some Black Friday Switch bargains but, when the parcels turned up, there were no Switch consoles in sight.

Buyers reportedly received tambourines, microphones, toothbrushes and condoms in place of the popular Nintendo console (via The Mirror).

Below is the conversation Amazon customer Jake Lawrence had after he received an unexpected musical delivery:

Microphone AND a tambourine, you say? Well, at least the initial steps in recording your tambourine album are complete, Jake.

Buyers found themselves sent a range of none-Switch products (None-tendo, anyone? No?).

The most baffling part of this story is that it goes beyond a simple error. It’s not as though Amazon’s system had accidentally processed Switch orders as PS4 orders, for example, with all buyers receiving the same incorrect product.

It’s entirely speculative to ask, but this does raise the question: Are the errors a result of over-worked Amazon staff struggling to keep up with – or even rebelling against – the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush?

Some of the products customers received seem almost willfully random and incongruous.

The Mirror reported a wide range or bizarre cases. Steve Handy from Worcester said that his Nintendo Switch bundle was replaced with a laptop fan cooler.

Likewise, Lucy Henderson received a box of washing powder and a pack of AA Duracell batteries. Nice. Not a Switch, though.

Jenny Breeden from Crawley ordered a Switch too. But, guess what? She didn’t get the console either. Instead Breeden made do with a bottle of washing up liquid and a box of dog food.

You have to feel for those inconvenienced by this Amazon slip-up. Many buyers managed to snatch up the Switch with a hefty discount during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, only to have the consoles never turn up. Now, customers are receiving refunds but it seems all will need to pay full price if they want to get their hands on a Switch (for real, this time).

