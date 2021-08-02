Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Old Android phones are about to lose support

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

We’re sorry to say but if you own an Android phone running version 2.3.7 or lower then it is about to get pretty useless

Google seems to be pushing people to upgrade or leave Android forever with this new update, as reported by 91mobiles.

Anyone that owns an Android that runs on version 2.3.7 or lower won’t be able to access a lot of key apps, as Google has declared it will soon end support for devices including Android 1.0, 1.1 (unnamed), 1.5 Cupcake, 1.6 Donut, 2.0 Eclair, 2.2 Froyo, and 2.3 Gingerbread.

Starting 27th September you will struggle to sign into apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Drive and the Play Store, meaning you won’t actually be able to download or update any of the apps on your phone.

The company has claimed that this is being done to protect user account privacy.

If you’re using a device that will be affected, you should have already received an email from Google, and if possible, you will need to upgrade to Android 3.0 or higher.

If you don’t upgrade, when trying to sign into the pre-mentioned apps, a notification will appear that suggests you have a “username or password error”, so it doesn’t seem that there’s much you can do past upgrading your system.

However, if you’re desperate, you will be able to access Google search, Google Drive and Gmail by using the mobile web browser, including some other Google services. The Android web user should not be affected, however, it is worth noting that many of these platforms are more effective and efficient when used in app mode.

To find out what version of Android you currently have, follow the instructions below:

  1. Open your device’s Settings
  2. Tap the About Phone button (may say About Device)
  3. Click Android Version, which should display your current version information

If you want to update your Android, you will typically have been notified on your phone if there is an update currently available.

If you’re looking to double-check, you can check the Software Updates page, which can also be found in the About Phone/Device section in your Settings. If you are running one of the versions, maybe it is time to check out the best Android phones and get ready to upgrade.

Apple’s new patent could signal the return of Touch ID in future iPhones

Apple’s new patent could signal the return of Touch ID in future iPhones

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Samsung confirms there will be no Galaxy Note 21 this year

Samsung confirms there will be no Galaxy Note 21 this year

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.