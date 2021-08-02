Old Android phones are about to lose support

We’re sorry to say but if you own an Android phone running version 2.3.7 or lower then it is about to get pretty useless

Google seems to be pushing people to upgrade or leave Android forever with this new update, as reported by 91mobiles.

Anyone that owns an Android that runs on version 2.3.7 or lower won’t be able to access a lot of key apps, as Google has declared it will soon end support for devices including Android 1.0, 1.1 (unnamed), 1.5 Cupcake, 1.6 Donut, 2.0 Eclair, 2.2 Froyo, and 2.3 Gingerbread.

Starting 27th September you will struggle to sign into apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Drive and the Play Store, meaning you won’t actually be able to download or update any of the apps on your phone.

The company has claimed that this is being done to protect user account privacy.

If you’re using a device that will be affected, you should have already received an email from Google, and if possible, you will need to upgrade to Android 3.0 or higher.

If you don’t upgrade, when trying to sign into the pre-mentioned apps, a notification will appear that suggests you have a “username or password error”, so it doesn’t seem that there’s much you can do past upgrading your system.

However, if you’re desperate, you will be able to access Google search, Google Drive and Gmail by using the mobile web browser, including some other Google services. The Android web user should not be affected, however, it is worth noting that many of these platforms are more effective and efficient when used in app mode.

Which version of Android do I have?

To find out what version of Android you currently have, follow the instructions below:

Open your device’s Settings Tap the About Phone button (may say About Device) Click Android Version, which should display your current version information

If you want to update your Android, you will typically have been notified on your phone if there is an update currently available.

If you’re looking to double-check, you can check the Software Updates page, which can also be found in the About Phone/Device section in your Settings. If you are running one of the versions, maybe it is time to check out the best Android phones and get ready to upgrade.