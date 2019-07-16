Oh Boy! The Sony PlayStation Classic is embarrassingly cheap right now

How low can you go, Sony PlayStation Classic? Seriously, it’s hard to believe the retro redo of the beloved original PS1 started life less than a year ago priced at $99.99.

Since then we’ve seen it fall and fall and fall, and on Amazon Prime Day it sits at an absolutely hilarious $19.99, which is an 80% saving on the original price tag.

Now, we must say we didn’t rate this console upon arrival. In fact it got only two stars out of a possible five. However, and it’s a big HOWEVER, at twenty bones it actually looks like a bit of a bargain.

In our review we criticised the line-up of games and the poor emulation. However, it does offer HDMI gaming on a PlayStation 1 console for the first time, while there’s also Tekken 3 to dive into, one of the best games of an entire generation.

Here’s the full list of games you can enjoy with the US version of the PlayStation Classic:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

This deal should also appeal greatly to the tinkerers out there who love to hack into hardware and add more games. At just $20, what do you have to lose? Hey, it’s cheaper than a Raspberry Pi and all the accessories!

The console is temporarily out of stock, but you can still continue with the purchase and Amazon will let you know when the console is shipped out to you. Right now there’s no indication of when it’ll be available once again. It might be worth considering this could might be one of the last opportunities to get a PlayStation Classic brand new. This price suggests Sony wants rid of this as soon as possible.

Or perhaps not? Perhaps it’ll be $9.99 before too much longer?!

