It’s official: Sony won’t be at E3 2020

Sony Computer Entertainment has confirmed it won’t be attending E3 2020, meaning it will be missing the world’s biggest gaming show for the second year running.

This year will mark the launch of PlayStation 5 – Sony’s next generation console, so it’s especially surprising that the company is choosing to leave the annual showcase behind in favour of its own methods of promoting its upcoming games and hardware.

Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, Sony said that E3 2020 isn’t the “right venue” for what it plans to focus on throughout this year, which is presumably PS5 and its upcoming launch.

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020,” said a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson. “We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.”

“We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

2019 saw a number of publishers approach the Electronics Entertainment Expo from a different angle. Xbox held its annual press conference and hands-on showcase at the Microsoft Showcase, while Electronic Arts celebrated EA Play in Hollywood with consumers and press alike.

We imagine Sony will still have a presence around the show, much like last year, but will do so in the form of a State of Play livestream for the latest news and announcements. Given that PS5 is scheduled to launch later this year, we’re curious as to when they’ll finally lift the lid on things.

E3 as a show is changing, with a greater focus on consumers and influencers than traditional press, largely because companies have realised they can easily talk directly to the players, either through social media or its own bespoke presentations. It’s still one of the industry’s big hitters, but for how much longer remains unclear.

