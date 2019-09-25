Official renders show that Oppo has an Ace up its sleeve

Oppo has released official renders that give us a very good look at the company’s next upcoming handset, the Oppo Reno Ace. Here’s what you can expect from it.

The images confirm that the Oppo Reno Ace will be available in glossy blue and green colours, with a teardrop notch on the front, and a large quad camera module on the back.

Related: Best smartphones

It’s a fairly traditional, risk-averse design — but a closer look at the specifications we know so far reveals that it will be a powerful device with a potentially formidable camera.

GSMArena reports that the device will have a 4000mAh battery, boosted with the famous 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging system.

You’ll probably need all of that battery capacity too, as the device will have a demanding 90Hz screen refresh rate, which will support a far smoother interface than the industry standard of 60Hz.

A powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset will run the show, while an inspection of the images reveals that the main camera will have a resolution of 48 megapixels. The Oppo Reno Ace will be launched on October 10.

Related: Best camera phones

Its launch date puts it right in the middle of a busy schedule for the industry. We’ve already seen some major new releases take place, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro competing for the title of best Android flagship, while Apple refreshed its range with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The OnePlus 7T series is set to be launched on the exact same day as the Oppo Reno Ace, and Google will launch its own flagship shortly afterwards: the Pixel 4. The question is, can the Reno Ace still stand out in such a packed field? It certainly has the potential to do so — as long as the price is right.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…