Official-looking Galaxy S25 images reveal new details

Newly leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series appear to be official images, and they reveal some tasty new morsels of information.

Well known leaker Evan Blass (aka Evleaks) has issued some new snaps of the forthcoming Galaxy S25 range through his newsletter (via Android Authority). The way they’re shot and labelled appears to mark them out as genuine Samsung press materials.

Given that Samsung’s Unpacked event is only a week away, that doesn’t seem to be an outlandish idea. The South Korean tech giant is bound to have all its marketing ducks in a row for making a big splash come January 22.

Image: Evan Blass

While we don’t get a complete view of the Galaxy S25 view in either of the shots, the close-up nature and artful angle actually supplies some interesting new details that previous unofficial renders haven’t managed to supply.

The first shot of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus reveals that the metallic camera surrounds will match the colour of the phone. In this case that’s a particularly alluring deep blue.

Image: Evan Blass

As for the second image, it confirms much of what we’ve heard (and seen) about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s going to be much flatter than before, but with a sharper curve to the corners, and with minimal screen bezels. You can even see the S Pen stylus over on the right hand side.

However, there is one interesting new morsel to be taken from this Galaxy S25 Ultra marketing image. To the left of the picture we see the new Now Bar lock screen widget, which is offering to help you “Get today’s highlight” together with distinctive AI branding.

Samsung announced this last month as part of the new One UI 7, revealing that it “gives personalisation a new meaning by seamlessly integrating your everyday actions and most-used apps into your lock screen.”

We’ll be bringing you all the news from Samsung’s big launch event next week.