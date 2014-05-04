Official HTC One M8 Mini pictures leak without dual lens camera

New HTC One M8 Mini pictures have leaked, with the spinoff handset again shown to be missing its sibling’s dual lens camera.

A scaled-down take on the flagship HTC One M8, the M8 Mini – which has also been teased under the moniker of the HTC One Mini 2 – has been spotted in some prematurely unveiled official looking snaps.

The leaked press renders have shown a compact device with a design largely similar to that of the flagship model, albeit with one considerable omission.

One of the M8’s main talking points, the phone’s dual lens camera, which provides added depth to shots, has reportedly been replaced with a standard, single lens, 13-megapixel snapper on the compact Mini.

The last images follow a similar leak earlier this week, although given their official looking rendering, add more reliable backing to recent reports.

Camera specs aside, the HTC One M8 Mini will reportedly play host to a middling array of features.

A notable step down on its big bother, the M8 Mini has been tipped to run a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Packing Android 4.4 and Sense 6 direct from the box, the phone looks set to lose half an inch on its sibling, lining up with a 4.5-inch, 720p HD display.

There is currently no word on expected HTC One M8 Mini release date or pricing plans.



Via: PhoneArena