Official: The Galaxy X isn’t the only foldable device Samsung has in mind

Samsung’s foldable display ambitions are not limited to its imminent smartphone launch. The company has revealed it is also working on a laptop with a folding display.

A Samsung executive says it is working with display manufacturers in order to make notebooks with foldable displays that ‘create new value and user experience.’

The Korea Herald reports (via Engadget) Lee Min-cheol, the VP of marketing for PC, said: “Like foldable smartphones, Samsung is collaborating with display makers to develop laptops with foldable displays that will not just simply fold in and out but create new value and user experience.”

The comments came during an event Samsung held in its hometown of Seoul, Korea in order to show off some new laptops under the Flash monicker.

While the news from Samsung is intriguing and may lead to laptops with more portable form factors, this isn’t something we can expect imminently to launch. The company spent years showcasing prototypes for its small form-factor flexible displays and it appears we may finally see the fruits of its labour before the end of the year.

Reportedly, the so-called Galaxy X foldable smartphone could be unveiled as soon as Samsung’s forthcoming Developer Conference, which takes place on November 7. However, it’s unclear whether this will be a consumer-reader version or just another prototype.

Following the Galaxy Note 9 launch at the end of the summer, Samsung CEO DJ Koh admitted it was “time to deliver” on a foldable phone.

“You can use most of the uses … on foldable status. But when you need to browse or see something, then you may need to unfold it. But even unfolded, what kind of benefit does that give compared to the tablet? If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they (consumers) buy it? So every device, every feature, every innovation should have a meaningful message to our end customer. So when the end customer uses it, (they think) ‘wow, this is the reason Samsung made it’.”

We’re looking forward to hearing those reasons next month, should Samsung choose to unveil the device at its developer conference.

What benefits do you think foldable displays can bring? Drop us a line with your theories @TrustedReviews on Twitter.