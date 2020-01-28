‘Off-Facebook Activity’ names and shames the sites that send your data to Facebook

Data overlord Mark Zuckerberg has announced some new Facebook privacy settings.

A blog post with Zuckerberg’s name attached to it went up this week, talking up alerts for third-party logins and buffed up controls for off-Facebook activity. However, the off-Facebook Activity tool is the only thing that’s really new here, despite the length of Zuck’s blog entry.

In brief, the new tool will let you see the horrifying amount of data the company has managed to collect on you over the years, even when you’ve not been using Facebook.

Facebook gathers a lot of information from third-party operators. When you log in to some apps and websites, they automatically send data to Facebook, even if you aren’t logged in to your account.

Thanks to the new Off-Facebook tool, you can now see what information these sites have sent and who’s responsible for sending that data. But, most crucially, you can choose to delete it all too.

You can access Off-Facebook Activity in Settings > Your Facebook Information > Off-Facebook Activity.

Zuckerberg’s blog post is almost nauseatingly gushing in its tone. It proclaims that the new feature “marks a new level of transparency and control”. The company is also trumping its own horn because apparently it “had to rebuild some of our systems to make this possible”.

The post also highlights the recently created third-party login alerts, which notify you whenever your Facebook log-in details are used to access things like games or streaming platforms.

Over the next few weeks, Facebook is going to start prompting people to review their security settings, so expect a notification to crop up at the top of your news feed soon.

This will nudge you to review your settings via the Security Check-Up tool, which is probably a good idea for all Facebook users at this point.

