Odeon Luxe Leicester Square to be the UK’s first Dolby Cinema venue

There’s some early Christmas cheer for cinema fans with the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square set to be the UK’s first Dolby Cinema site

After undergoing an 11-month, multi-million pound refurbishment, the Odeon Leicester Square – now Odeon Luxe Leicester Square – is to re-open this Christmas. It will also mark the installation of the UK’s first Dolby Cinema venue.

What’s Dolby Cinema? It’s Dolby’s answer to IMAX, merging Dolby’s Vision HDR imaging and Atmos surround sound technologies to provide, as the company claims, the best environment to watch movies in.

Dolby Vision HDR is a format of HDR that heightens contrast and colour range for more vivid and realistic images. Atmos is an ‘object-based surround sound system’ that places effects above and around you in an immersive manner.

Odeon Luxe is the Odeon Cinema Group’s premium cinema experience, with comfortable seats, floor-to-ceiling (and wall-to-wall) screens, plus a selection of food and drink to choose from.

The main screen at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square will accommodate 800 people in luxury recliner seats. A further four screens on site will also have luxury seating. Heritage features have been restored, such as the Flying Ladies and the original Compton organ in the premiere screen. There’ll be a new glass-fronted Oscar’s cocktail bar too, adding what sounds like some Golden Age lustre to the cinema.

The Leicester Square venue has held host to many Royal, global and European film premieres, as well as the annual BFI London Film Festival. Its history stretches back to 1937, with over 700 premieres hosted since its inception.

On the subject of the redevelopment, Mark Way, President of AMC Europe & Managing Director of the Odeon Cinemas Group said, “with the combination of Luxe recliners and Dolby Cinema, no other cinema will offer this level of luxury and technology. Quite simply, ODEON Luxe Leicester Square will be the best movie experience available – an unrivalled luxury cinema that will proudly set the standard for generations to come.”

Dolby say that no matter where you sit, you’ll be treated to an “unforgettable cinematic experience”. We look forward to seeing if that’s true when the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square re-opens its doors later this year.

