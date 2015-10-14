Watch Oculus Touch in brand new demo videos

Two new videos demonstrating the social capabilities of Oculus Rift and its Touch controllers have hit the internet.

The first clip shows two players using the company’s own tech demo Toybox while the second uses split-screen to give an insight into what it’s like to use the recently announced Touch controllers.

Those who have attended events such as E3 or Oculus Connect 2 will be familiar with the Toybox demo but this is the public’s first real glimpse at the software which allows players to interact with a range of objects.

The clips were shared on Twitter by Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe and released on the official Oculus YouTube channel.

Ping pong, robots, and tank battles all feature in the first video as two players demonstrate the impressive capabilities of the controllers and software.

https://twitter.com/statuses/654098524989202434

The video is accompanied by a description saying “The Toybox demo for Oculus Touch demonstrates the power of social VR.”

“You can use your hands to poke at things, pull objects apart, stack blocks, and play games with another person inside a virtual world.”

The second video is a side-by-side comparison of the software and the real-world movements of the user, showing how the Touch controllers track and reproduce the actions in-game.

https://twitter.com/statuses/654098960295022593

The Oculus Rift head-mounted display is due in Q1 2016, but the Touch controllers aren’t scheduled to arrive until Q2, meaning fans will have to use an xbox controller until then.

