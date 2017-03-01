Oculus Rift price cut: VR headset reduced for the first time

Oculus VR has announced it is cutting the price of its Rift VR headset and slicing the cost of its Touch Controllers in half.

As we approach the one year anniversary of it finally going on sale to the public, the Facebook-owned company has reduced the price from $599 to $499.

Related: Oculus Rift long term review

The price of the Touch Controllers is reduced from $199 to just $99 – a 50% drop just months after the delayed accessory went on sale.

Meanwhile, you can get a bundle containing both for $598, when previously it would have been $798. Additionally, the cost of buying another Oculus Sensor to add room scaling to your set-up is reduced from $79 to $59.

All new prices are available from today. We’ll get the new UK prices to you as soon as possible.

“Last year was all about getting the hardware out there, getting the software out there — really enabling developers to build great content,” said Oculus vice president of product Nate Mitchell told GamesBeat. “ This year, the focus is really around bringing more people into VR .”

He said the prices “should let even more folks who’ve been waiting to get into VR [but couldn’t because of the high cost] to jump in.”

Given Oculus recently reduced the minimum specs required to power the Rift too accommodate $500 PCs, the overall adoption price has dropped significantly.

Folks who purchased the Touch Controllers in the last 30 days will get a $50 store credit for their troubles too.

“We know the price drop is just the first step,” Jason Rubin, Oculus’ VP of content told Engadget.

“Our goal is to get the most people into VR. The more people in VR, the better it is.”

Is the price cut the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to jump in on high-end VR? Or is it still too expensive? Drop us a line below.