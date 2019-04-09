Oculus Quest and Rift S UK price is mighty tempting, but there’s a catch

Facebook has confirmed the UK price and release window for its next generation Oculus headsets. At an event in London, the company said the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S will both be £399 / €499 when they arrive this spring.

The standalone, wireless Oculus Quest is the company’s first effort at an all-in-one gaming system built for VR, without the need for a wired connection to a PC. The company says it’s possible to enjoy the Rift Quest almost anywhere, with the aid of the Oculus Touch controllers.

Given the already-announced US price is $399, Brits may have expected a better deal, but alas that isn’t the case. However, this is still a tempting price for full standalone virtual reality offering six-degrees of freedom, without sacrificing too much quality, which is Oculus’ pitch here. It’s scheduled to be a big upgrade on the $199 Oculus Go and offers built-in spatial audio, as well as a 1600 x 1440 display and 64GB of built in storage.

Related: Best VR headset

However, gamers shouldn’t expect any more than the bare minimum when buying the Rift Quest either. Jason Rubin, VR AR/VR Partnerships and Content at Facebook says “people shouldn’t expect as much for their bundle, as the price on these headsets is much better.”

With that quote in mind, we’re probably looking at a base bundle with the Touch controllers, but nothing else.

As for the Oculus Rift S, this is Facebook’s most advanced PC-powered headset and will still require a wired connection. The device promises next-generation optics, meaning a sharper display with bright, vivid colours and reduced “screen-door” effect. It also offers an enhanced fit, built-in sensors that can discern which way you’re facing.

The £399 price in the UK will again mirror the US cost of £399, which is £50 more than the original Oculus Rift, which offers Touch controllers and two room sensors.

Does the Oculus Quest or Oculus Rift sound like the better option to you? Do either of those prices appeal to you? Has the VR fad passed? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.