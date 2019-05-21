A new Oculus Quest VR demo video has shown off what multiplayer with an untethered headset could look like.

The demo was created by Thrust Vector – a company focused on virtual reality experiences. It shows two players running around an office playing a shooter in VR.

Having watched it start to finish we can confirm: fans of cargo shorts rejoice, a video of two guys running around shooting baddies in VR has definitely made them cool again. That’s a lie – but it does look fun. The video shows them playing fully-realised virtual reality world mapped to the constraints of their office – allowing them to run around a complex map with little fear of bumping into things.

The demo sees the Thrust Vector devs storming through a spaceship. There’s a couple of shootouts with pesky aliens and a code to crack. However, the real joy in the video comes from seeing how the real-life actions translate in the game. The duo duck, dive and weave their way around the whole office absent of any trips or corner of desk mishaps. While funny, the video does truly showcase the stunning capability of a wireless VR experience.

Thrust Vector is using the new Oculus Quest – which officially went on sale today alongside the Oculus Rift S. The headset is Oculus’ first foray into an untethered headset – meaning it does not require a connection to a PC or external tracking equipment. On the other hand, the Oculus Rift S still uses a PC but does do away with the external tracking required with the Oculus Rift.

In the video’s description, Thrust Vector state that they created the demo back in September of last year. Remarkably, the development company claims the impressive demo was built over an eight-day period with just two programmers and one artist.