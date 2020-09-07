Oculus Quest 2 release date, price, specs and leaks

The Oculus Quest 2 could launch later this year according to various leaks and rumours, despite the original headset launching as recently as 2019.

The original virtual reality headset has been incredibly successful, frequently running out of stock at numerous retailers throughout 2020. A successor may seem a little premature then, but there are so many leaks and rumours doing the rounds about a sequel that it’s very likely the Oculus Quest 2 is the real deal.

Not only have we seen a leaked image (seen above) provided by renowned leaker WalkingCat on Twitter, but various reports have also given us a potential sneak peek of the features and specs. Bloomberg reported back in May that the new headset could be 10% to 15% smaller than the current Quest, alongside featuring a 90Hz display. New redesigned controllers are also speculated.

Technology news website Nikkei suggests a “new Facebook Oculus VR headset” entered mass production around July, which could mean an official launch won’t be too far away if the headset is real.

Oculus Quest 2 release date – When will it launch?

The Oculus Quest 2 is expected to be revealed on 16 September during the Facebook Connect event, although this feels more like an assumption than a credible leak.

Reports vary on the release date from late 2020 to early 2021. The former would make for a very packed quarter for new gaming hardware, with Nvidia Ampere, AMD Big Navi, PS5 and Xbox Series X all confirmed to launch before the end of the year.

Oculus Quest 2 price – How much will it cost?

The Oculus Quest 2 is expected to cost £399 / $399, which is the same price as the original headset.

However, UploadVR has spotted a screenshot, apparently from Target’s stock management system, that lists the new headset with 64GB of storage at $299.99. That would mean the sequel Quest would be $100 cheaper than the original, which sounds too good to be true to us.

The listing also claims a 256GB Quest 2 will have a price of £399.99, which again, is considerably cheaper than its previous generation counterpart.

Oculus Quest 2 specs – What upgrades does it feature?

So how exactly has Oculus improved upon the original Quest? Bloomberg claims the Quest 2 could feature a 90Hz screen. That could even climb up to 120Hz although Bloomberg points out that idea may have been scrapped in order to maximise battery life.

Bloomberg also reported that the new headset could be lighter and smaller than its predecessor. The leaked photos certainly back this up, since it looks more akin to the mobile-friendly Oculus Go.

Processor and RAM improvements have also been speculated, as well as a resolution boost to the built-in display, although few sources have provided any specific numbers on these fronts.

It’s also been suggested that the Quest 2 will support features such as hand tracking and the capability to link up to a gaming PC in order to run more demanding games such as Half-Life: Alyx. Such features arrived mid-way through the original Quest’s lifecycle, so it’s no surprise that the new Quest would support this technology too.

