Oculus Go Price Crash: Dive into Netflix VR and more for less than £150

If you’ve been after some quality VR on the cheap, you’re in luck – the Oculus Go is now at its cheapest price yet on Amazon.

Buy: Oculus Go Wireless VR Headset for just £149.99 (Save £40) at Amazon

Going for the new low price of just £149.99, that’s a slick saving of £49 to be had on top of knowing that you’re bagging one of the best VR headsets on the market for its lowest possible price.

Oculus Go Wireless Virtual Reality Headset – 32GB

If you’re the type of person who’s intrigued by VR, but isn’t a serious gamer, then the Oculus Go headset is made specifically with you in mind. Coming in at a super affordable price point, the Oculus Go is designed as an accessible gateway into the world of VR entertainment by containing everything you need within the headset itself.

Gone are the days of having to hook up your VR headset to a high-end computer, the Oculus Go offers cable-free VR that makes it an ideal gadget for kids and adults alike.

When put through the ringer at Trusted Reviews, we bestowed the Oculus Go with a hearty 8/10 rating, declaring: “You should buy the Oculus Go if you want a budget-friendly way to get into VR, and you don’t have a phone that supports a mobile VR solution such as the Gear VR or Google Daydream.”

At this point, there’s no shortage of apps available on the Oculus store, with popular mainstays including Netflix, YouTube VR and even National Geographic VR. Of course, there are plenty of VR games available too if you fancy hitting some high scores.

The Oculus Go also comes with a handy remote (similar to the Wii’s Nunchuk controller if you can remember it), allowing you to interact with the VR worlds you’ll be exploring in the comfort of your own home.

At such a cheap price, we can’t imagine that this Oculus Go deal will stick around for too long, so if you want to delve into the incredible possibilities of VR without breaking the bank, there’s never been a better time to do so.

