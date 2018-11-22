Oculus Go discounted to just £169.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Are you after some quality wireless VR on the cheap? Oculus Go is now at its lowest price ever – just £169.99 – as part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

The Oculus Go was already marketed as an affordable entry point into virtual reality with a £199 RRP, but now the wireless headset can be had for even less with a swift £29 discount for the Black Friday season.

Oculus Go Black Friday Deals Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset - 32GB As part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can now grab the fantastic Oculus Go for just £169.99 – the lowest price it has eve been. Be quick to jump on this incredible deal before it's gone.

While it’s not as powerful as the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive, the Oculus Go is the easiest way to access the Oculus ecosystem, helped by the fact that there isn’t a single wire in sight. Each Oculus Go headset also comes with a wireless Bluetooth controller to help you navigate through the Oculus menus and provide an extra layer of immersion as you dive into the awe inspiring world of VR.

In our review for the Oculus Go, we explained: “Being standalone drastically reduces the cost of using an Oculus Go. Rather than the full-size Oculus Rift or competing HTC Vive, the Go doesn’t need a computer to run. As such, you won’t have to spend hundreds of pounds on a decently equipped PC, and nor will you have to be constantly connected to the tower via a hefty cable.”

According to Keepa, the Oculus Go has sat comfortably at it’s £199 RRP since its release, with this current deal being the lowest price it has ever been brand new – meaning that there’s never been a better time to buy.

Of course, the Oculus Go’s main competitor this Black Friday is the PSVR, which can be had for the same price with a game thrown in. The decision over which headset to go for depends on what you want from a virtual reality experience. If gaming is your cup of tea, then the PSVR has a rich library of fantastic titles to dive into, whereas the Oculus Go is far better suited for enjoying entertainment and 360 degree video in an accessible format.

The £169.99 version of the Oculus Go comes with 32GB of memory – more than enough to store several HD movies and games at any given time. If you do fancy having a bit more onboard storage, then the 64GB version has also been discounted from £249 to just £219.99.

