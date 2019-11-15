Obsidian’s next adventure is a teeny-tiny first-person survival game

Fresh off the critical success of The Outer Worlds, Obsidian has another project in the works – and it’ll be here sooner than you might think.

It’s called ‘Grounded’, and it looks like a cross between ‘The Forest’ and ‘Honey I Shrunk the Kids’. From the trailer, it looks like your average survival game where you explore, fight nasties and build shelters – only on a far smaller scale than you’re used to.

That’s right, it looks like the action in Grounded takes place on a macro level in somebody’s back garden, where disembodied Action Man heads loom like Moai and ants attack with the ferocity of tigers. And you’ll be able to play it solo or cooperatively with up to three other players.

It’ll be the first title Obsidian has made since being acquired by Microsoft, and will thus be a PC and Xbox One exclusive. It’ll also be coming to the subscription Game Pass service in Spring 2020 as one of the 50 new titles coming to the service, highlighted yesterday.

If it’s half as good as Obsidian’s latest – The Outer Worlds – then we should be in for a treat. As Ryan wrote in our review: “The Outer Worlds is the Bethesda RPG you always wanted – it just so happens to be made by an entirely different developer. This sci-fi adventure is one of the best RPG examples of a choose-your-own adventure, allowing you to take the steering wheel for both the storyline and how you tackle each objective.”

Grounded will be a very different game in a very different genre, of course, but as omens go, this is still a pretty good one. Plus, of course, Game Pass subscribers will have nothing to lose by trying it, as it’ll be free as part of the service – just as The Outer Worlds is right now.

