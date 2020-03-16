O2’s offering six months of Disney Plus for free – but there’s a catch

If you want to get your fill of all things Star Wars and Marvel related, you can bag half a year of the service for free when you sign up to a new O2 package.

Everyone loves a freebie, especially when that freebie allows you to stream Moana and Avengers movies back-to-back. So O2 is being understandably smug about its exclusive UK deal with Disney Plus.

At present, it’s the only mobile distributor that’s offering a deal with the company, allowing you to stream Disney Plus on your phone, laptop and TV. You can stream across four screens simultaneously and create seven different profiles to track your viewing habits, so you can stop your kids messing up your finely-tuned algorithm.

Streaming will guzzle up the data included in your new plan when you’re not on WiFi, but you can get unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices – so as long you download something before you travel, you should never be without a solid stock of Disney.

There’s a small catch in that not all O2 deals offer this Disney freebie. You can only get the offer on certain O2 pay monthly deals and at present O2 isn’t listing these on its website (details of all the deals will be revealed on 24 March, when Disney Plus launches.)

And there’s another catch for existing customers. You can nab the Disney Plus freebie but only if you upgrade to a higher-cost plan. If you don’t fancy upgrading, you can still sign up for Disney Plus, which costs £5.99 per month, and O2 will give you a £2 rebate on this. So you’re effectively only paying £3.99 for the service, which is actually a fairly low price to pay for access to 600 episodes of The Simpsons.

If you’re curious – and in the market for a new mobile phone deal – check back on the O2 website on March 24.

