Come friendly 5G and fall here now. O2 has launched its 5G network in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Leeds and Slough.

O2 announced today that it has begun rolling out the super fast fifth generation network tech across Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Leeds and Slough, though it plans to reach 20 towns and cities by the end of the year and 50 by the end of summer 2020.

The first places to feel the ripples of 5G will be the areas with the heaviest football. These include London Waterloo and Kings Cross, Edinburgh Haymarket, the Trinity Shopping Centre in Leeds, Belfast South city centre, match day hotspots around Twickenham and the Emirates Stadium and, of course, O2’s own HQ in home town Slough.

O2 only offers five 5G-enabled devices in its store including the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A90 (5G) and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G but more are sure to follow once the major network gets its 5G cell towers live and running.

The network promises that its flexible Custom Plans will remain available with unlimited data and no premium for 5G. This means you can continue to switch up your 5G data allowance from month to month and customise how much you want to pay upfront and how much you want to pay off over anywhere from three months to three years.

As far as business phones are concerned, SMB and Enterprise customers will be able to add a ‘no premium’ 5G Access bolt-on to their subscriptions without ever having to upgrade their actual contracts.

“I believe 5G is going to revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society”, said Telefónica UK CEO Mark Evans. “No one in the country has all the answers today, but I’m excited about getting it into the hands of our customers and working with leading partners to help shape the future of 5G for the next generation”.

O2 also took the opportunity to announce that it has partnered up with live music virtual reality app, MelodyVR. Signing on for select 5G tariffs with O2 will get you a 12 month subscription to MelodyVR and a 32GB Oculus Go headset to experience it on.

O2 currently offers 4G in nearly 19,000 cities, towns and villages across the UK and the company says that it will continue to consider 4G the backbone of its network while it goes forward with 5G.

