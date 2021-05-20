We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

O2 and Virgin Media will officially merge in June

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Liberty Global and Telefonica have received the official go-ahead they needed to merge telecom giants Virgin Media and O2. 

The UK’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) gave the joint venture its final approval, allowing the transaction to formally close on June 1, 2021. 

The merger will unite the UK’s fastest broadband network with the country’s largest mobile operator with the aim of creating a “stronger fixed and mobile competitor in the UK market”. The timing will also support the expansion of Virgin Media’s giga-ready network and O2’s 5G deployment across the country. 

The venture will bring together 46 million fixed and mobile subscribers, according to Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries

“This is a watershed moment in the history of telecommunications in the UK as we are now cleared to bring real choice where it hasn’t existed before, while investing in fibre and 5G that the UK needs to thrive”, said Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries and Telefonica CEO José Maria Alvarez-Pallete.

“We thank the CMA for conducting a thorough and efficient review. Lutz and Patricia are now set to take the reins and launch a national connectivity champion that will connect more people, ignite more businesses back to growth and power more communities for the greater good”. 

O2 parent company Telefonica first announced a merger was being discussed in May 2020. Experts at CCS Insight at the time said that they expected the deal to “transform the UK telecoms landscape”. 

“A combination of O2 and Virgin Media is a natural fit”, said Kester Mann, consumer and connectivity director at CCS Insight last year. “Each side gains crucial assets it severely lacks: a mobile network for Virgin and a fixed-line arm for O2”. 

The approval of this merger could also mean more partnerships in the UK telecoms world. 

“We think this deal will trigger a ripple effect on the UK market: Three, Sky and TalkTalk will all be assessing their positions and further deal-making can’t be ruled out”.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.