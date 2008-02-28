O2 Reveals Irish iPhone Launch

About time we gave it to our chums across the Sea.

Yep, it’s an iPhone heavy day today.



Hot on the heels of the iPhone SDK date, Apple has also confirmed that those jovial folks on the Emerald Isle will be able to get their hands on the so-called Jesus Phone on 14 March.



Coming a full four months after the UK launch, the handset will once again be exclusive to the O2 network and sell only through O2 and Carphone Warehouse stores. 8GB and 16GB models will retail for €399 and €499 respectively and tariffs begin from €45.



In related news O2 has also expanded (slightly) on its controversial and much-debated iPhone sales figures claiming the handset was the driving force behind its 9.5 per cent revenue growth in its Q4 results. It also went on to say that it added a net 483,000 customers during this period with 276,000 of those on contract – its largest figures ever.



Of its iPhone customers, 60 per cent moved from other networks, while revenue per user is on average 30 per cent higher than customers with other handsets while returns are the lowest for any model the network sells.



Impressive stuff O2, but will you ever just give us a straight up answer on sales figures? Look – unlocking, imports, that monstrous up-front cost – we all know it under-performed OK!



