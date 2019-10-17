O2 began rolling out its super fast 5G network today, but it wasn’t just ultrafast speeds coming to the streets of Slough that caught our attention – the network appears to have dropped a pretty big hint about the next iPhone.

O2 outlined a trade-in deal for £100 off an unnamed iPhone that doesn’t currently exist in a press release about its 5G network.

The deal, which states that “customers who purchase the new Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 11 Pro or the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphone on a 90GB, 120GB or Unlimited tariff can claim a £100 off the device cost when they upgrade to the New Apple Smartphone device in 2020”, is the only one of its kind under the “5G handsets and a ‘5Guarantee’” heading.

It’s also the only mention of a non-5G handset under the heading.

Related: 5G

If a £100 discount on a phone that isn’t due to appear for another eleven months doesn’t sound fishy enough as is, the fact that the iPhone is mentioned on the tail end of a list of already 5G-compatible smartphones sure does.

O2 expanded on the offer further down on the page:

“iPhone Offer: Get an extra £100 when you upgrade to a new Apple smartphone launched in 2020 by 30th December 2020, by recycling your iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max directly via O2 Recycle. Extra £100 lost when you trade down a tariff, leave or upgrade during your minimum period. O2 Recycle: Your device must pass our checklist. The value of your trade in will depend on the model and condition. We can transfer the money or you can use the money towards the purchase of your new device”.

Related: Best 5G phones

Considering everything else in the press release was mentioned with regard to O2’s 5G future, it doesn’t seem entirely unreasonable to assume that the network has plans in place for a 5G iPhone 12 reveal.

This news comes just days after Fast Company revealed that Apple will not be able to manufacture its own 5G modems for another three years. If the iPhone 12 does come with 5G capabilities, the company will likely need to set aside its pride and strike a deal with chipmaker Qualcomm, whose Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip is expected to feature an integrated 5G modem.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …