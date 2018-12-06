O2 Down: Outage leaves customers unable to use mobile data

Mobile network O2 is dealing with outages to data and SMS services. Worse, as one of the UK’s major mobile operators, it’s not the only company having a bad morning.

This outage could be causing you issues even if you’re not an O2 customer. That’s because virtual networks giffgaff, Sky Mobile, Lyca Mobile and others are all reliant on O2’s network.

Furthermore, Londoners might find catching a bus trickier than usual, as the timer telling you when to expect your next bus relies on O2’s data network to call back to the TfL mothership.

It seems like this all kicked off about 5am, according to a spike in reports on outage website Down Detector. It’s hard to get a strong handle on exactly how many customers have been affected, though it could be in the hundreds of thousands.

@02 your network is a disgrace, I am now unable to work because I rely on data to carry out my job, cannot take card, do no app work, I am at a lose of at least 200 today, will you compensate my loses due your network being down? — Stephen Hanford (@stephen_hanford) December 6, 2018

Literally lasted two minutes then it was back down for another hour. What’s going on @02 — Trip (@UltraDragonGod) December 6, 2018

At the time of publication, the network’s issues don’t appear to be quite as bad as they were first thing this morning. But its status is still more than a bit spotty, and plenty of people are busy tweeting about sporadic 4G access to the network (many, presumably, have managed to find a Wi-Fi connection).

