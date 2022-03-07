O2 customers are being told their bill could increase by almost 8%

O2 is notifying all customers it’ll be increasing tariff prices by almost 8% this spring, with an additional 3.5% hike targeting newer users.

We received screenshots of texts supposedly sent from O2 UK warning that, from April, the cost of the recipient’s tariff would be raised line with February’s 7.8% RPI rate of inflation.

This would take a £10 tariff up to £10.78 a month, according to the text, though this increase will of course vary depending on how what your contract usually looks like.

“We recognise price changes are never welcome, and always balance keeping our prices competitive with the need to continue investing in the services that our customers use and love”, a spokesperson told Trusted Reviews when we reached out to O2.

“For most customers the price increase only applies to the airtime part of their bill and with our most popular tariffs costing from as little as 33p per day for superfast data with unlimited minutes and texts, our customers receive incredible value as well as extra perks such as Priority”.

By “most customers”, the company is referring to those who have paid off their smartphones and are now on an O2 Refresh plan.

O2 Refresh splits your airtime and device payments into two separate figures. In this case, the price hike will only affect what you pay on data, texts and minutes, so you shouldn’t notice a change when it comes to paying off your phone. Though presumably those on other tariff types will feel the brunt across their whole bill.

Additionally, customers who joined O2 after March 25 2021 can expect to see another 3.9% added to their bill on top of the 7.8% RPI, meaning new users will be hit the hardest by this change.

You can, as with many things right now, thank inflation for these price increases as O2 blames rising costs and wider economic changes for the hike in its tariffs.