Nvidia’s bundling a free copy of Monster Hunter World with its cheaper GPUs

Make a killing with this Monster Hunter: World deal from Nvidia. Free copy of one of 2018's best games with a 10-Series GPU? Can you say bargain?!

Nvidia is currently bundling copies of Monster Hunter: World with every purchase of its GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1070 or GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards.

The new deal, starts today and runs up until November 30, but Monster Hunter: World download codes purchased in that period are valid up until the end of the year.

As well as buying a Series-10 card directly from Nvidia, you can also pick up the same deal if you get a GTX 1060, GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti from Overclockers UK, Scan, AWD-IT, CCL, eBuyer, Falcon Computers, Fierce, and Novatech – handy if you didn’t fancy picking up a Founders Edition, which you can only get from Nvidia.

As for the game itself, we can highly recommend Monster Hunter: World. Capcom’s action RPG is easily one of the most fun games we’ve played this year. If slaying giant beasts with epic weapons with your friends sounds like your idea of a great Tuesday night then you’ll want to pick up a copy of Monster Hunter: World regardless.

As well as being challenging, sending players wandering into a world filled with things which can’t wait to kill you, the world itself, is a visual treat and the story gradually creeps in at the edges, instead of arriving in big, tedious exposition dumps. Despite multiplayer games occasionally being tricky to arrange, they’re worth it. Monster Hunter: World is one of the few titles to earn a coveted 10/10 score from Trusted Reviews. It’s really that good.

Of course, Nvidia’s new Series-20 cards are here, and older GPUs need to be shifted. That said, the flagship GPU, the Nvidia GeForce 2080 Ti, is a seriously powerful card, so powerful, in fact, that we’ve not been able to see what it’s fully capable of. As more and more developers start to embrace new features like DLSS and ray tracing, we should soon get a measure of what the 2080 Ti can really do, but if you just want to play games at 1080p, or you’re not obsessed with 4k at 60fps, then cheaper GPUs will do the job.

What do you think of this deal? Worth bagging or will you bide your time for a bigger kill? Let us know what you think @TrustedReviews