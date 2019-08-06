Nvidia could be working on two different Shield devices

Fans of Nvidia’s Shield TV should be excited, as it turns out that the company is working on two new Shield TV products.

The Shield TV, originally billed as a gaming device, is actually a first-rate media streaming device. The Shield TV is packing a Tegra X1 SoC meaning that it can easily handle any streaming application, and it’s even running Android Pie.

Thing is, the technology is starting to show its age a little bit. The tablet is broadly respected, but a processor refresh is sorely needed: the last update came in 2017, although many of the internals were the same as the original 2015 product. Technology moves so fast, that it just seems about time to get a newer model with all the bells and whistles that come with new technology.

XDA Developers have the details, digging up references in the code for the Google Play Console listing for “mdarcy”, which seems to be a 2019 refresh with an enhanced processor, but also “sif”, which appears to be an entirely new Shield TV product.

Information dug up by XDA Developers seems to reveal that “mdarcy” will be based on the t210b01 Tegra X1 SoC, and it seems to be further along in the process than “sif”, on which there’s next to no information at this stage, likely because it’s quite early in the development process.

What is there is fairly technical, so it’s worth checking out the technical write-up on XDA. However for the casual consumer there’s some exciting stuff here: not only is it likely we’ll get a new Nvidia Shield TV, but we’re likely to get another Shield device in the future — probably in 2020 at least — sometime in the future.

