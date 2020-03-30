Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Nvidia teams up with creators to show off Minecraft RTX – and it looks amazing

Adam Speight |

Over recent months, it seems Minecraft has become the gaming poster-child for raytracing – from previous PC showcases to the Xbox Series X launch. Now, Nvidia has teamed up with creators to create more stunning ray-traced builds.

Nvidia teamed up with renowned Minecrafters Razzleberries, GeminiTay and Blockworks to add a community twist to the ongoing Minecraft showcases we’ve witnessed thus far. Along with these creations, Nvidia has released tutorials to help Minecrafters create their own new RTX worlds and convert their original ones.

Let’s take a look at the images from Nvidia’s new creator worlds:

Related: What is raytracing?

Minecraft RTX

Above is “Of Temples and Totems RTX” by Razzleberries, offering a playable adventure in a world that shows off the new lighting tech using a temple setting. Razzleberries helped found the popular Minecraft Marketplace community.

Minecraft RTX

The next image comes from “Imagination Island RTX” by BlockWorks. This raytracing-laden world uses a theme park setting and sets players the task of finding easter eggs – a clever way to get explorers to see the lighting in action across the map. 

BlockWorks is a team of creators who’ve amassed over 10 million downloads from their creations.

Minecraft RTX

Then there’s “Crystal Palace RTX” by Gemini Tray. Sorry to fans of Crystal Palace FC, you won’t find Selhurst Park in this world. Instead, Gemini Tray – a popular YouTube and Minecrafter – has created a literal (well, in Minecraft) palace to demonstrate raytracing in a fantasy-setting.

Related: Nvidia Ampere

If all of these images impress you then you can jump on the guides and tutorials that Nvidia has provided to get in on the action yourself once Minecraft with RTX launches. 

These materials were originally set to be made available during the GPU Technology Conference in Silicon Valley but the conference joined many events in being cancelled for 2020. Nvidia is, instead, hosting GTC Digital as a way to release content that would’ve been at the conference – such as this Minecraft creator initiative.

Adam Speight
Computing Writer
Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…
Adam Speight

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX