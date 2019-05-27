Nvidia Studio laptops give content creators boosted ray tracing powers

Think ray tracing and RTX graphics cards are just for gaming? You’d be dead wrong, especially following today’s launch of Nvidia Studio.

Nvidia Studio is all about content creation and will see the release of multiple RTX-powered laptops and studio driver updates that will all be optimised to get the best performance possible from creative applications.

The new range of Nvidia Studio laptops will all feature RTX graphics cards, ranging from the entry-level GeForce RTX 2060 all the way up to the Quadro RTX 5000 which is aimed at cash happy professionals. The graphics card will be accompanied by a Full HD or 4K display too, so there’s plenty of pixels to make use of the graphical grunt.

These super-powered laptops also boast up to 16GB of RAM, Intel Core i7 processors and at least 512GB SSD storage. The large amount of RAM here is particularly important, allowing users to open multiple multiple multimedia apps simultaneously with little to no lag. Importantly, these components will be bundled in slim and lightweight Max-Q designs, so there’s no need to worry about being lumbered with a cumbersome laptop.

Of course, it’s the new Nvidia Studio Drivers that truly distinguishe the Nvidia Studio laptops from the RTX gaming laptops. These drivers will optimise the hardware for content creation, with the RTX benefits used to accelerate the performance of ray tracing, AI and ultra-quality video.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, ray tracing refers to a rendering technique that sees highly realistic lighting effects and reflections in 3D animation. This technique has recently been implemented into select video games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Battlefield 5, resulting in more visceral and immersive visuals.

While creatives were already able to implement ray tracing into animation prior to Nvidia Studio, the new drivers mean RTX users can see an approximate 14x performance boost for the application Autodesk Arnold compared to when using an Intel Core i7-8750H laptop. Nvidia showed a video demonstrating the difference in performance speed, and RTX-powered ray tracing was impressively speedy.

The added Tensor Cores also apparently allow for an optimised AI performance for features such as frame interpolation, super resolution, auto colour matching and facial recognition. All of these improvements essentially result in better quality images, with Nvidia using an example of words on a page becoming easier to read thanks to AI intervention.

A number of applications will support these AI acceleration features from day one, including Autodesk Arnold, Adobe Lightroom, Unity and Unreal Engine. Many more are confirmed to follow shortly too.

The Nvidia Studio drivers will apparently also see 10.5x improved speeds for 4K video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro 2019 with an RTX 2080 or RTX 5000 graphics card compared to when using an a non-RTX Intel Core i7-8750H laptop. This shows the Nvidia Studio laptops won’t solely see benefits for advanced 3D modeling, but also for video production.

Interestingly, Nvidia confirmed you don’t necessarily need one of the new Nvidia Studio laptops to gain access to the creative-focused drivers, with select RTX gaming laptops already capable of installing the drivers. As long as the RTX-powered computer or laptop meets the Nvidia Studio system requirements, owners will be able to switch between Nvidia’s game ready and Nvidia Studio drivers as frequently as they wish, with the lengthy installation process being the only obstacle.

Nvidia Studio System Requirements GPU GeForce RTX 2060, Quadro RTX 3000 or higher CPU Core i7 (H Series) or equivalent or higher RAM 16GB or higher SSD 512GB SSD or higher Display 1080p or 4K

Of course, the new Nvidia Studio laptops will come with the added benefit of having a design catered specifically for creators, so they won’t have to put with the over-the-top flair and RGB lights traditionally found with gaming laptops.

Nvidia confirmed several manufacturers are already working on Nvidia Studio laptops, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, MSI and Razer. Many of these laptops will likely be unveiled throughout the week at Computex, so stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for all the latest reveals.

