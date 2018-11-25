You can still bag a bargain Nvidia Shield TV for Cyber Monday

Just bagged yourself a 4K telly and now looking to supply it with gorgeous 4K content? The Nvidia Shield TV may just be your best bet, which not only plays the likes of Netflix and Amazon Video in Ultra HD, but also gives you access to a tonne of fantastic video games. Best of all, the Nvidia Shield TV is now available for just £129.99 following a £50 price slash.

You may still wince at that price for a streaming box, but considering what the Nvidia Shield TV box is capable, it’s actually a downright bargain. The Shield TV offers 4K HDR viewing via a multitude of apps including Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube and Google Play Movies.

Plus, when buying a Nvidia TV you will get access to GeForce Now, where you can buy, download and play a huge selection of fantastic AAA games including The Witcher 3, Monster Hunter: World and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. There’s also a growing library of indie titles that includes Hollow Knight, Rocket League and Dead Cells. Who needs a games console when you’ve got the Nvidia Shield TV?

Related: Black Friday deals for TVs

Nvidia claims that the Shield TV will actually be able to stream games at a graphics quality equivalent to a desktop PC using a Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card, which is actually superior to what you’ll see with your PS4 or Xbox One.

If you’ve already got your own desktop gaming PC, you’ll still find plenty of joy with the Shield TV. With GameStream, you can actually stream your games from your computer (provided it’s using a Nvidia graphics card) straight to your TV in your living room.

Of course, the quality of the stream is largely dependent on your internet connection, but this is still a very useful feature meaning you don’t have to keep moving hardware room to room.

There’s a tonne of bundles on offer here. Whether you want a game controller or even a £50 voucher to spend on the Steam store, there’s a lot of impressive deals to take advantage of.

We gave the Nvidia Shield TV a 4-star rating when we first reviewed it, with our verdict stating, “The Shield TV is currently the best Android TV box around. The 2017 model is noticeably faster than competing packages such as the Amazon Fire, and has a significantly better gaming portfolio. If you’re on the market for an all-in-one streaming box then this is one of the best you can buy.”

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.