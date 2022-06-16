 large image

Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3060 Ti back in stock at retail price

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

It’s been difficult to buy a graphics card at its original retail price in recent years due to a GPU shortage, but the Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3060 Ti have just appeared on Nvidia’s store online with no inflated fee.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is available to purchase for £649 right now over on the Nvidia online store, while the RTX 3060 Ti can be purchased for just £369. We’re only listing UK prices, as these Nvidia graphics cards are unfortunately still not in stock over in the US.

We gave the RTX 3080 graphics card a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. The high-end GPU is capable of rendering games at a 4K resolution, while supporting premium features such as DLSS and ray tracing.

During testing, the RTX 3080 was capable of playing the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, Doom Eternal and Battlefield 5 at frame rates beyond 100fps when playing at a 4K resolution. If you want to play games in Ultra HD, there really aren’t many graphics cards better than the RTX 3080.

We also gave the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. This graphics card also features support for the likes of DLSS and ray tracing, but targets a 1080p performance instead, while also being capable of 1440p gaming.

During testing at a 1080p resolution, the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti achieved 101fps for Horizon Zero Dawn, 259fps for Doom Eternal, 95fps for Borderlands 3 and 128fps for Division 2.

As you can tell from the star ratings, we highly rate both graphics cards, and recommend a purchase even with the upcoming RTX 4000 graphics cards looming.

However, it’s worth acting quickly if you’re interested. Nvidia graphics cards have returned to stock previously, but have sold extremely quickly due to the high demand.

