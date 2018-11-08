Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GPU crowned best PC Component of the Year 2018

Nvidia’s revolutionary graphics card, the RTX 2080 Ti, has scooped up the Component of the Year award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

The RTX 2080 Ti is the flagship GPU of the new Turing generation, which launched earlier this year. While all three of the new graphics cards showcase stellar performances, the RTX 2080 Ti is the pick of the bunch, delivering 60fps for just about every 4K game thrown its way.

Nvidia’s new GPUs also promise exciting features for the future. This includes real-time ray tracing, which should dramatically enhance the lighting effects for select games, creating more realistic and immersive environments.

Supported titles include Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Battlefield 5 and Metro Exodus, with more expected to be confirmed in the future.

Deep learning super-sampling (DLSS for short) is also expected to make significant improvements in the future. This feature uses artificial intelligence to boost the efficiency of rendering, resulting in a smoother all-round performance.

We were seriously impressed with the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, especially considering how much potential the graphic card has to offer. We gave it a 4/5 score with the scope to be elevated once we’ve fully tested the ray tracing and DLSS features on release.

Our verdict reads: “Incredibly expensive, but 60fps at 4K and oodles of future-proofing make the RTX 2080 Ti a worthwhile investment.”

The RTX 2080 Ti is undoubtedly the most exciting component of 2018, so we’re very pleased to award Nvidia with the Component of the Year accolade at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

