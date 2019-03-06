Nvidia RTX 2080 Deal: Get Anthem, Metro and Battlefield V for Free

Looking to upgrade your PC gaming rig? This amazing Nvidia RTX 2080 bundle gets you a copy of Anthem, Metro Exodus and Battlefield V for no extra cost.

In the current discourse of PC gaming, ray tracing is the cat’s pyjamas. Presenting a new level of lighting effects that more closely mimic real life shadows and reflections; it’s a technological marvel. As you might expect however, effective ray tracing requires a serious graphics card, one that can often cost over £1000.

Nvidia RTX 2080 Deal Nvidia RTX 2080 Graphics Card – Includes Anthem, Metro Exodus Getting you three brand new games for the price of nothing, this Nvidia RTX 2080 bundle is perfect for any PC gamers who are looking to upgrade their rig and indulge in some premium ray tracing visuals.

With the Nvidia RTX 2080 however – you’re getting the full capacity to run ray-tracing (and 4K gaming) for the comparatively low price of just £749. That’s not all however, for a limited time only, Nvidia is throwing in a free copy of Anthem, Metro Exodus and Battlefield V with each purchase of the graphics card – saving you nearly £150. Talk about a bargain.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we gave the Nvidia RTX 2080 a commendable 8/10. In his write up of the product, Ryan Jones detailed: “All four benchmark tests prove that you’ll be getting a meaty upgrade if moving from a GTX 1080 to an RTX 2080. If you’re looking to boost those frame rates for 4K gaming, then the RTX 2080 looks to be a worthwhile upgrade.”

While Anthem has had a rough start since its release, the game does show promise and could end up being a fantastic MMO shooter in the way that Destiny 2 became after its launch. Metro Exodus and Battlefield V on the other hand offer stellar single-player campaigns that’ll really put your graphics card to the test.

The offer also extends to the RTX 2080 Ti, which has the capacity to add even more visual dexterity to your games. In a nutshell, it’s more of the same but even better.

There’s no word yet on how long Nvidia’s deal will be running for, but in the spirit of being safe instead of sorry, we recommend jumping on it as soon as possible. After all, when was the last time you received three triple-A games for no cost at all?

