Nvidia launches GTX 1660 – the latest budget Full HD graphics card for Fortnite fans

Nvidia has taken the wraps off of the GTX 1660, its latest budget card that’s aimed squarely at Full HD and battle royale gamers.

Hot on the heels of the already incredible good value for money GTX 1660 Ti, the GTX 1660 features Nvidia’s newer Turing architecture and support for adaptive shading features, which means you get more processing power packed coupled with intelligent algorithms working together to deliver a better Full HD gaming experience than what you’d get with last year’s 10 Series equivalent cards, the GTX 1050 and 1060.

Price-wise, GTX 1060s should sell for around £199 in the UK, €225 in Germany, €229 in France and around €192 elsewhere in the Eurozone, 459 Bulgarian lev, 5,999 Czech krona, and 1799 Danish krona. At the time of writing, U.S. pricing was not available from Nvidia.

Again, as with the GTX 1660 Ti, there will be no Founders Edition versions of these cards made by Nvidia, with third party manufacturers including Asus, EVGA, Gainward, Gigabyte, Inno3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac stepping up to the plate.

Trusted Reviews has been able to get its hands on the Gigabyte GTX 1660 and we’re impressed. It might not be quite as good value for money as the 1660 Ti – which is only around £50-70 more expensive – but it’s a solid GPU in its own right. In his review, Ryan Jones said:

“With its pacey performance and competitive price, the GTX 1660 essentially makes the GTX 1060 redundant.

“Does the GTX 1660 offer enough of a performance jump to be worthwhile for GTX 1060 owners to upgrade? Not really. But it’s a superb new option for first-time buyers, or for those yet to make the move to a 900 Series card.

“This is an especially great card for battle royale fans, with the GTX 1660 offering a similar performance to a GTX 1070 card, despite the latter being significantly more expensive…

“The Gigabyte GTX 1660 offers superb value for Full HD gaming, but you may be tempted to spend a little more for the slightly more powerful GTX 1660 Ti.”

At around £200, the GTX 1660 is superb value for money, and a great ladder up for those for whom the 10 Series was just too prohibitive at launch, but is it cheap enough to stop you from buying a 1660 Ti instead?

What do you think about the GTX 1660? Will you be upgrading, or are you gunning for a 1660 Ti instead? Let us know @TrustedReviews.