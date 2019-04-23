The new Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card is ridiculously cheap

Nvidia recently turned its attention towards affordable mid-range graphics cards, releasing the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti. The next in the lineup is the GeForce GTX 1650, which is now the cheapest graphics card available using Nvidia’s Turing architecture.

The PNY variant of the GTX 1650 will cost a staggeringly cheap £138. There won’t be a Founders Edition this time round, but expect many other third-party manufacturers to offer their own models of the GTX 1650 card.

While the GTX 1650 lacks fancy features such as ray tracing and DLSS, it should offer respectable frame rates for modern games in Full HD.

Nvidia GTX 1650 Release Date

The GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card is available to buy right now. There’s no Founder’s Edition, but a large range of manufacturers will be offering their own model, including PNY, Asus ROG, Zotac and EVGA.

Nvidia GTX 1650 Price

The PNY GeForce GTX 1650 is available for £138. That’s incredibly cheap compared to Nvidia’s other Turing graphics cards.

Nvidia GTX 1650 Specs

The table below shows how the GTX 1550’s specs compare to other Nvidia graphics cards. We’ve included the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti, which are essentially the Pascal counterparts to Nvidia’s latest Turing card. We also included the other two graphics cards in Nvidia’s new 16 Series range.

GTX 1560 GTX 1050 (3GB) GTX 1050 Ti GTX 1660 GTX 1660 Ti Architecture Turing Pascal Pascal Turing Turing CUDA Cores 896 768 768 1408 1536 Base Clock Speed (MHz) 1485 1392 1290 1530 1500 Boosted Clock Speed (MHz) 1725 1518 1392 1785 1770 VRAM 4GB GDDR5 3GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 6GB GRR5 6GB GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth (Gbps) 128 84 112 192 288 TDP (W) 75 75 75 120 120

The GTX 1560 showcases a sizeable improvement from both the Pascal GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti, boasting more CUDA Cores and increased boosted clock speeds. Factor in the “TU117” Turing architecture that – like we’ve seen with the other 16 Series cards – uses a unified cache and intelligent adaptive shading techniques to boost the performance, and we’ve likely got a real bargain card here.

The specs do show the GTX 1560 lags a fair distance behind the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti cards though, especially when looking at the 4GB GDDR5 VRAM, but that’s to be expected since this new card is roughly £100 cheaper.

Bear in mind we’re yet to actually test the performance of the card, as the drivers only became available on launch day, so we don’t know for sure whether the boosted specs actually result in a superior performance. Check back for our full review.

Nvidia GTX 1650 Laptops

The GTX 1650 graphics card has also been confirmed to be coming to laptops. Nvidia claims the new Turing GPUs will allow gaming laptop manufacturers to create thinner and more affordable devices capable of a solid Full HD performance.

Laptops with the GTX 1650 GPUs could cost as little as $799, which is very good value for money. Nvidia is yet to provide a base price for UK markets unfortunately, but we will update this as soon as we hear more.



Nvidia also revealed there will also be laptops available with GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, providing an even better Full HD performance and capable of working with VR headsets. Of course, laptops rocking this card will have a more expensive base price than the $799 GTX 1650.

