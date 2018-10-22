Nvidia has stealthily released a new version of its GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card featuring 6GB of faster GDDR5X RAM.

As first spotted by Hot Hardware, the new Nvidia GPU was quietly rolled into an existing product page on Nvidia’s website, with the only difference being the subtle addition of ‘GDDR5/X memory’ to the listing.

There’s no word on the clock speed of the new GDDR5X variant, beyond the 8Gbps that’s listed as the base rate. But remember, there’s already a 9Gbps-capable GTX 1060 on offer using GDDR5 memory, and Nvidia’s partners have gussied up their offerings as high as 12Gbps, so there’s little doubt it will be the fastest GTX 1060 yet.

All in all, that now makes for four Nvidia GTX 1060 variants for GPU enthusiasts to choose from:

GTX 1060 with 3GB of GDDR5 memory at 8Gbps

GTX 1060 with 6GB of GDDR5 memory at 8Gbps

GTX 1060 with 6GB of GDDR5 memory at 9Gbps

GTX 1060 with 6GB of GDDR5X memory at TBC

It remains to be seen how much of a premium you’ll pay for the new GDDR5X card, but we’ll be sure to report back as soon as we learn more.

Sure, the GTX 1060 isn’t Nvidia’s latest or greatest graphics card by any stretch, but this quiet boost positions it to compete better with AMD’s affordable range of Radeon GPUs – as well as offering a more budget-friendly alternative to Nvidia’s own premium offerings, which include the Turing-toting GTX 2080 Ti.

Tempted by the latest version of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card? Let us know over on Twitter @TrustedReviews.