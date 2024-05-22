Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia GPUs coming to Copilot Plus PCs soon

Jon Mundy

Nvidia has announced that new Copilot Plus PCs will be boosted by Nvidia GPUs very soon.

Microsoft’s recent unveiling of its Copilot Plus PC programme heralded a future of efficient yet capable Windows laptops running on ARM architecture, starting with the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips. However, it also mentioned that future Copilot Plus PCs would come with Nvidia power, and the Taiwanese company has confirmed that the first of these devices are just around the corner.

In a recent blog post, Nvidia announced that Copilot Plus PCs powered by Nvidia SoCs would be released onto the market in the coming months. Excitingly, the post specifically makes reference to the company’s RTX GPUs, which should make gamers sit up and take note.

“For gamers on RTX AI PCs, NVIDIA DLSS boosts frame rates by up to 4x, while NVIDIA ACE brings game characters to life with AI-driven dialogue, animation and speech,” notes Nvidia.

It also references NVIDIA RTX Remix’s provision of AI-accelerated tools to create RTX remasters of classic PC games.

It’s not just gamers who will benefit from these new Nvidia-powered Copilot Plus machines. The Nvidia R555 Game Ready Driver boosts AI performance by a factor of three.

Elsewhere, the post talks about content creators utilising the extra AI grunt of Nvidia’s RTX GPUs to automate and generally streamline workflows on apps like Adobe Premiere, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve, and Blender.

NVIDIA Broadcast, meanwhile, enables AI-powered background subtraction and noise removal in live streams, while AI-powered upscaling and auto-high-dynamic range is handled by NVIDIA RTX Video.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

