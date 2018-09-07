With NVIDIA recently announcing that its GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics cards will be arriving on September 10 as part of the Turing lineup, there are now strong rumours to suggest a mobile variant will follow, so laptops can join in on the fun.

Rumours originated from wccftech.com, which found the Device ID ‘Turing TU104M: 1eab’ listed on GitHub. It’s reported that this Device ID processor is in reference to the “GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile”, which makes sense as the ‘M’ more than likely hints towards a mobile variant.

If these rumours are true, then this suggests that we’ll likely see gaming laptops housing the RTX 2080 Mobile GPU in the future, so those who like to game on the go won’t have to miss out on NVIDIA’s upcoming 20-series tech.

Further rumours suggest that RTX 2080 Mobile GPU will be using the Max-Q chipset design, allowing for the graphics card to be housed in slim laptops. This is great news for anyone who doesn’t fancy a hulking monster of a machine sitting on their lap.

Since there hasn’t been an official announcement from NVIDIA just yet, further details are sparse – and not just in terms of specs, but also for pricing and a release date. If the rumours are true, though, we expect to see multiple gaming laptops boasting the new graphics card in 2019.

Once we do find out more information or get an official announcement from NVIDIA, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

In the meantime, check back at Trusted Reviews shortly once we’ve got to test out the NVIDIA’s Turing range of the upcoming 20 series GPUs, as we give our verdict on the new real-time ray tracing technology.

What do you think about these RTX 2080 Mobile GPU rumours? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.