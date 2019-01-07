Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 – Specifications, prices, release date

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 is the latest 20 Series GPU, and aims to bring ray tracing to the masses. Priced lower than the likes of the 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti, the 2060 is the current entry-level RTX graphics card.

While the GeForce RTX 2060 is the least powerful in the 20 Series, but the RTX 2060 will be powerful enough to deliver basic real-time ray tracing, as well as a performance boost of 60% compared to the previous gen GTX 1060.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 specifications

As it’s the entry-level Series 20 card, the RTX 2060 has 1920 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 vRAM – versus the 2304 cores and 8GB of video RAM you get on the 2070.

That said, the RTX 2060 is can deliver 5 Giga Rays/sec, which, according to Nvidia, is the minimum amount of virtual light you’ll need to light up most gaming environments.

At its CES press event, Nvidia ran a brief demo of Battlefield V, demonstrating that an RTX 2060 can deliver 1440p gaming at 60fps with real-time ray tracing turned on.

We’ll update this section with a full spec sheet as and when we get it.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 prices – how much will an RTX 2060 cost?

Nvidia’s said that £329 and $349 are the official UK and US RRPs for the RTX 2060. Expect to pay a little more or less than this if you’re not picking up a Founders Edition version directly from Nvidia.

In addition to buying a standalone RTX 2060, Huang announced that a number of PC manufacturers, including Acer, Dell, HP, Asus, Lenovo, Samsung, and Zotac will be making desktops with RTX 2060s inside, though there’s no word on when these might arrive, let alone how much they’d cost.

Nvidia’s just made it easier to join the ray tracing party

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 – when will the RTX 2060 go on sale?

Nvidia RTX 2060s will go on sale from January 15th onwards.