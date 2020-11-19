Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to iOS devices

Nvidia has officially confirmed GeForce Now will soon be accessible through iOS devices, as it will be introducing a new Web Client beta that will bypass Apple’s restrictions.

Apple’s strict rules have prevented the likes of Google Stadia and Xbox Games Pass from enabling cloud-streaming gaming through the iOS apps, and it looks like Nvidia has encountered similar issues. However, the upcoming Web Client beta will allow iPhone and iPad users to access the cloud-streaming service through the Safari browser instead.

Nvidia is yet to confirm the exact date that this beta will begin, but clarified it will be ‘in the coming weeks’. The price plan of GeForce Now remains the same, with a free tier with lengthy queuing times and a £4.99 per month subscription which gives you prioritized access among other perks.

GeForce Now will also become available via Google Chrome during Q1 2021, with the likes of FireFox potentially following too.

However, Nvidia did warn that the dedicated GeForce Now app offers a slightly better performance compared to the web client. Nvidia also revealed that keyboard and mouse input aren’t supported via browsers so you’ll need to hook up a controller instead, whether that’s an Xbox pad or even the Razer Kishi. This will be especially disappointing for iOS users, but having the service available on an iPhone is still a huge step forwards for the cloud-streaming gaming service.

Nvidia also confirmed it will be improving the GeForce Now experience in 2021, as it updates the servers to include all the Ampere benefits, which is the architecture of the recently released 30-Series graphics cards.

When asked whether it will be adding support for 4K and 8K, Nvidia said that the timing wasn’t right as most people around the world don’t have the required internet bandwidth for such high resolutions. It did promise 4K and 8K support will likely arrive at a later date, but for now Nvidia wants to focus on optimising a ‘very good’ 1080p performance.

