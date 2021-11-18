 large image

Nvidia GeForce Now gaming is coming to LG TVs

LG has cemented a partnership with LG to roll out an app for Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

LG will officially become the first manufacturer to develop a GeForce Now app for the company’s own TV WebOS software.

LG’s TVs sport large screen sizes, intense colours and high refresh rates, with the OLED models offering up even better quality graphics for gamers.

The company also claims that its OLED TVs ensure the most vibrant colours and deepest blacks to make in-game characters and environments even more detailed and more immersive.

GeForce Now is currently available on Nvidia Shield, Windows PC, macOS, Chrome and Android and Safari browser for the iPad and iPhone.

Now, thanks to this new partnership, gamers will be able to play on their own devices as normal, with the added benefit of being able to play on their LG Smart TV.

The app is currently in beta and will be available this week. It can be found in the LG Content Store on select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TV models in 80 markets.

So anyone who has a compatible TV will be able to instantly enjoy over 35 free-to-play games, all you will need is a compatible controller, there is no additional hardware or software you will need to install.

Games included in GeForce Now include Rocket League, Destiny 2, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and even newer titles such as Marvel’s own Guardians of the Galaxy.

All these games will be playable in 1080p at 60 frames per second, so you can enjoy the titles to the full extent. Any Priority members of GeForce Now will also get access to the most advanced platform for ray tracing and AI technology that the company offers, streamed from Nvidia RTX-powered servers in data centres worldwide.

The complete list of compatible TVs will be announced soon, alongside when the app will come out of its beta.

Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
