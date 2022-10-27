 large image

Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming service tipped for a big price drop

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming service has been tipped for massive price cut.

According to Videocardz, Nvidia is preparing a temporary price drop of around 40% for the Priority tier of its GeForce Now game streaming service. Following the discount, it’ll cost just $29.99 for the first 6 months rather than its current price of $49.99.

If followed through here in the UK, that would mean a likely drop from £44.99 to £24.99.

The Priority tier is the middle offering in the GeForce Now service, giving you six hour gaming sessions at 1080p and 60fps. There doesn’t appear to be any related offer in the works for the top RTX 3080 tier.

While this is all unofficial at this point, the website has published some very convincing-looking marketing material outlining the “Limited Time Special Pricing” deal.

According to the original report, Nvidia’s streaming deal will go live later today, so keep those eyes peeled.

If we were to hazard a slightly cynical guess, we’d posit that Nvidia is seeking to capitalise on the recent collapse of Google’s Stadia game streaming service. Offering all those cut adrift game streamers a home at a new low price certainly wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

Google announced that its game streaming service would be shuttering from January 18 2023, just over three years since its debut. The internet giant has promised to refund all hardware, game and add-on content purchases made through the Google Store.

Nvidia is clearly hoping that you spend at least a small chunk of that refunded cash on its own streaming service.

