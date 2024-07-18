Nvidia GeForce Now becomes a game streaming option on Xbox

Microsoft is today implementing support for GeForce Now streaming as an option through its Xbox Cloud Streaming platform.

As Microsoft announced on X (formerly Twitter), you can now (or will soon be able to) access your GeForce Now streaming membership through the Xbox.com game pages. Click on the appropriate button that should appear as an option when you choose to stream a game on the Xbox game pages, and you’ll be whisked away to the GeForce Now service to sign up.

Via: Xbox X account

This means that any supported Xbox games you own through Steam can be streamed on Microsoft’s platform.

“If you own any of the supported games on the Microsoft Store or have a valid Game Pass subscription, you can stream those titles on NVIDIA GeForce NOW by signing in with your Microsoft account,” explains the relevant Microsoft support page.

While this appears to be a relatively simple redirect, Microsoft’s growing partnership with Nvidia is interesting. Last year, the two companies signed a 10-year deal to bring Xbox and Activision Blizzard games to GeForce Now.

Towards the end of 2023, Nvidia updated its GeForce Now service to let its users sync up their Xbox accounts and any Microsoft Store purchases they might have made, as well as any PC Game Pass titles they had access to.

Nvidia’s streaming service is considered by many, including us, to be among the best in the business. Nvidia itself reckons that its top tier service plays games better and with lower latency than an Xbox Series X running normally.