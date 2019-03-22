Nvidia GeForce Now will launch on Android way sooner than expected

Nvidia has partnered with LG Uplus to bring it’s popular GeForce Now cloud gaming service to Android by the end of the year, according to a recent report.

The news broke via the Korean Times, which reported Nvidia had inked a deal with the carrier on Friday (UK time). The deal will apparently see the service roll out alongside the fifth generation of Korea’s 5G network.

GeForce Now is a popular game streaming service that runs on the company’ existing Nvidia Shield TV line. It lets users stream and play popular triple A titles, including Tomb Raider, over the cloud, removing the need for them to own an expensive gaming PC or console.

Related: What is 5G?

The initial launch will apparently be fairly limited. The Korean Times reported Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang confirmed it will only deploy in Korea initially with a limited gaming library at a GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, US. The only games mentioned in the report where online shooter Fortnite and the popular MOBA League of Legends.

Trusted Reviews has contacted Nvidia for comment on the report and further details about it’s GeForce Now plans in Europe and the UK.

The move would make perfect sense. Google unveiled its new Stradia gaming platform at GDC (game developer conference) earlier this week. The tech will let people stream and play games in resolutions up to 4K via the cloud. Microsoft revealed it is working on a Project xCloud game streaming service earlier in March.

Related: 5G Phones

We also got a chance to see GeForce Now running over a demo 5G network at MWC 2019 (Mobile World Congress). The demo showed streaming Shadow of the Tomb Raider streaming to a laptop from a data centre in Paris to Barcelona at 60fps in 1080p.

LG isn’t the only company excited about 5G’s potential to revolutionise mobile gaming. OnePlus showed a prototype 5G handset streaming triple A games at MWC.

The reason 5G is viewed as a “game” changer – baboom tsch – is that the next generation will be able to offer gigabit per second data speeds that can handle the demanding transfers required to stream large things like games.

Excited about the idea of Nvidia GeForce Now running on Android? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.