Alleged Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti benchmarks leak online

Rumours about a new Nvidia GPU, dubbed the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, have just surfaced online.

The GTX 1660 Ti is rumoured to be a next-gen entry-level graphics card from Nvidia which, as its name suggests, would be a more mid-range and mainstream GPU − eschewing the Turing architecture and new ray-tracing features that Nvidia brought to the party with its more advanced 20 Series cards.

The source of the leak, @TUM_APISAK, tweeted a screengrab from the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark archive, suggesting that an ‘NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti’ was used recently:

Ashes is useful for benchmarking gaming rigs, as it supports DirectX 11 and 12, and is a good stress test for both GPUs and CPUs.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti apparently scored 7400 with the graphics on High settings, versus the 6200 managed by a GTX 1060 (pictured at the top of this article).

@TUM_APISAK claims that the system uses an unnamed “coffee lake H[-series] 8 core” that’s clocked to 2.1GHz. Furthermore, the screengrab doesn’t list the CPU name.

@TUM_APISAK also says that the GTX 1660 Ti is a laptop GPU, so it could be that this is simply something we’ll see in future, cheaper systems, instead of the 40+ high-end gaming laptop bearing 20 Series cards and Max-Q certification Nvidia’s promised the world at CES.

However, until we hear anything concrete from Nvidia, all of the above should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Still, with the RTX 2060 card on sale now for an attractive £329, and gaming laptops coming with RTX 2060, RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 GPU options due to hit shelves later this year, there might be room for a cheaper card or cheaper gaming laptops.

Based on this leak, the new card doesn’t seem to offer much more in terms of performance than the GTX 1070. Founders Editions of the GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti are currently out of stock, as is the GTX 1060. GTX 1070 versions of gaming laptops like the Razer Blade 15 are also disappearing from shelves. That said, you can currently still buy GTX 1070 versions of gaming laptops like the Acer Predator Helios 500.

We’re not discounting the possibility of Nvidia making cards for cheaper 2019 gaming laptops, but whether one of them is going to be called the GTX 1660 Ti or not is another thing entirely.

Trusted Reviews has contacted Nvidia for further information. This article will be updated when the company responds.

Is the RTX 2060 still too expensive or are you just not fussed about ray tracing yet? Would you pick up a gaming machine with a GTX 1660 Ti (if it exists, of course)? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.