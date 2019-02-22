Nvidia announces GeForce GTX 1660 Ti: 120fps Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG for less

Nvidia has announced the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, a new entry-level graphics card aimed at 1080p gamers who aren’t prepared to shell out the big bucks for a shiny new 20 Series GPU.

Going on sale today for £260, the GTX 1660 Ti offers a solution for gamers not ready to make the jump up to a 1440p monitor – let alone a 4K one – or embrace the bright, sunny uplands of ray tracing.

While the likes of the RTX 2060 and RTX 2070, and, at the higher end, the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are indeed impressive, real-time ray tracing and deep learning super-sampling (DLSS) are at the time of writing only really supported by two games, Battlefield 5 and Metro Exodus.

Furthermore, you won’t appreciate a lot of these benefits unless you’re playing on an up to date monitor. Indeed, it’s only the RTX 2060 and 2070 cards that will let you turn on DLSS, which counteracts the frame rate drop you’ll see when you turn on ray tracing, on 1080p monitors. The higher-end cards require you to have a 1440p monitor, otherwise DLSS simply won’t be an option.

Here’s where the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti comes in. Promising to deliver 120fps on the likes of Apex Legends, Fortnite and PUBG, it’s arguably THE card PC battle royale players should be gunning for.

Nvidia says that nearly two thirds of gamers with a GeForce GPU are using a GTX 960, and claims that the GTX 1660 Ti offers three times the performance of this older 900 Series card.

We’ve been able to get our hands on a PNY GTX 1660 Ti and we’ve also rounded up the best GTX 1660 Ti deals currently going.

Are you still rocking a GeForce 900 Series card? Is this the GPU you've been waiting for, or are you in the process of putting together a new rig capable of doing 4K gaming with one hand tied behind its back?