Stadia rival GeForce Now is coming to Android phones

Nvidia confirmed during Gamescom 2019 that it plans to roll out their cloud streaming service GeForce Now to Android smartphones.

The cloud computing space is really heating up with Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud both in advanced stages. GeForce Now was the first of the scene with a public beta, but has been drowned out somewhat in the bombast from these other services.

However, Nvidia isn’t resting quietly on their laurels and they will be rolling out GeForce Now to Android phones. Samsung and LG phones will be the first to offer support, but many more Android phones are expected to follow ahead of the official launch. There’s no word on iPhone compatibility just yet, but with GeForce Now already running on MacBooks, it’s very likely they will eventually be compatible.

Nvidia also announced that RTX servers for GeForce Now will soon go live, starting in North California and Germany before gradually expanding to other areas. This means you’ll be able to play games on your smartphone with the likes of ray tracing activated for visually stunning experiences.

At the moment, information is somewhat limited. We don’t know exactly when GeForce Now will be available for phones and we don’t know how much GeForce Now will cost. You can join the public beta right now if you fancy trying it out yourself though.

Nvidia recently partnered with Softbank and LG’s U+ for the purpose of bringing GeForce Now to Japan and Korea in addition to the previously available regions of North America and Europe. Which could make it a great alternative for players looking to crack on with their PC games while on holiday or a business trip.

It’s certainly a more reasonable approach to gaming on the move than lugging around a gaming laptop, providing the software holds up okay, even with poor internet.

