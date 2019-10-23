Nvidia’s new driver prepares your PC for Modern Warfare and The Outer Worlds

Nvidia are helping players prep for the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and The Outer Worlds with their new Game Ready driver.

The driver delivers support for the titles from the off and will help them look their best on PC. Nvidia said: “Together with the PC’s faster framerates and higher-resolution effects and graphics, GeForce RTX gamers will get the Ultimate Modern Warfare experience on PC.”

Installing Nvidia’s Game Ready Driver allows players to experience the game with all of Nvidia’s latest tweaks to graphics and performance. To install the driver, download Nvidia GeForce Experience and enter the ‘drivers’ tab. Then select the appropriate driver.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to land this Friday. It’s a first person shooter and the next instalment of the hugely popular shooter series.

In our preview of the blockbuster FPS, Jade King wrote: “The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains one of the most iconic first-person shooters of all-time. It defined a generation of the genre, modernising how shooters controlled on consoles while introducing a multiplayer progression system that countless developers continue to ape today.

“Fans, ourselves included, were excited and sceptical in equal parts, eager to see how this new vision of Modern Warfare would shape up. Following a number of hours with the open beta, we’re convinced that Infinity Ward is onto a winner, abandoning many of the series’ well-worn tropes while also returning to the well that helped raise it all those years ago.

The Outer Worlds is an equally exciting, but very different release. Also out on October 25, the Obsidian-made open world RPG invites players to explore various planets and use combat, stealth and persuasion to achieve their goals.

Ryan Jones reviewed the title and said: “I’m only midway through The Outer Worlds, and won’t be delivering a final score until the main story (rumoured to be 30-40 hours long) is completed. If it continues its fine form though, this will not only become one of my favourite games of the year, but one of my favourite RPG experiences full stop.”

Nvidia have picked two exciting new titles to pin their Game Ready drivers to. We’re interested to find out how much they do to add to the user experience. We’ll have a full review of Modern Warfare coming your way next week!

