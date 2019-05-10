Rage 2 Nvidia driver drops, promises fix for annoying Tomb Raider bug

Nvidia’s latest GPU driver – GeForce 430.64 WHQL – has been released, and it’s bringing optimisations for Rage 2, World War Z, and Total War: Three Kingdoms to the party.

A fix for a bug which saw Shadow of the Tomb Raider freeze up when players with multiple GPUs tried to launch the game in SLI mode is amoung the other tune ups included in this latest release, which can be downloaded from GeForce Experience right now, or directly from Nvidia, if you prefer.

Additionally, a fix which saw Nvidia’s adaptive sync technology G-Sync not playing nicely with video on secondary monitors is included here – G-Sync attempts to have a monitors refresh rate marching in lock step with the GPU’s frame rate, allowing for much smoother visuals.

The release notes for 430.64 WHQL say that Imperator: Rome and Insurgency Sandstorm also benefit from new or updated SLI profiles.

430.64 WHQL will work with all of the latest 20 Series graphics cards like the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080, as well as the newer GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1660, and GTX 1650.

Naturally, some 10 Series cards like the GTX 1080 and GTX 1060 will be able to make use of the new driver, but older GPUs like the GTX 1050 aren’t supported.

Below is a full list of supported Nvidia GPUs:

NVIDIA TITAN Series: NVIDIA TITAN RTX, NVIDIA TITAN V, NVIDIA TITAN Xp, NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal), GeForce GTX TITAN X, GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN Z

GeForce RTX 20 Series: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080, GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce RTX 2060

GeForce 16 Series: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660, GeForce GTX 1650

GeForce 10 Series: GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060

GeForce 900 Series: GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960

GeForce 700 Series: GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 720, GeForce GT 710

GeForce 600 Series: GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 635, GeForce GT 630

